What They Are Saying: Clemson commits impress in playoff action

A number of Clemson commits impressed with their performances in postseason action Friday night.

Check out what they are saying about some future Tigers under the Friday Night Lights:

5 yard TD run by #Clemson commit and Senior Captain Cade Klubnik! Westlake leads Hutto 21-0! #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/Tpk9QEvakL — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) November 13, 2021

#Clemson commits Collin Sadler and Josh Sapp lead @GHSFootball2 back out pic.twitter.com/oYR40xTA58 — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) November 12, 2021

Hays High's Jaren Kanak runs it in for another score! Hays High leads 16-14 5:16 left in the first. pic.twitter.com/2UNLtKhrb5 — Hayspost (@hayspost) November 13, 2021

KANAK QUAKE: Hays QB @KanakJaren is UNREAL. The #Clemson commit refused to go down for a 61 yard touchdown. @HaysHighAD #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/9flpM4YvsG — Chris Lilly KAKE (@ChrisLillyKAKE) November 13, 2021

Play of the night….yes. Play of the year? Hays senior @KanakJaren goes beast mode on this CRAZY run. @HaysHighAD pic.twitter.com/ujyZk7s11y — Chris Lilly KAKE (@ChrisLillyKAKE) November 13, 2021

Hays' Jaren Kanak is just a flat out athlete.

The Clemson commit is projected as a LB at the college level, but plays QB for the Indians this year.

Kanak can't be kept out of the end zone on this crazy TD run in the 5A quarterfinals.

Eagles lead 27-22 at half.#sportsinkansas pic.twitter.com/gScykvs6tD — Sports in Kansas (@sportsinkansas) November 13, 2021

🐒 Thrive an Advance https://t.co/jA9Pyww1ad — Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) November 13, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks