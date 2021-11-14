Analysts react to Clemson's win over UConn

Clemson defeated UConn, 44-7, on Saturday at Death Valley to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak).

On The Huddle on the ACC Network, the network’s analysts reacted to the Tigers’ win that improved their record to 7-3 on the season.

Of course, one of the topics of conversation was Will Swinney’s 6-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal in the first quarter that gave the Tigers their first lead of the game at 10-7.

“How ’bout Will Swinney getting in there … the big man on campus, scoring a touchdown,” former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain said.

“Probably going to be the next head coach of the Tigers when it’s all said and done,” Mac Lain added jokingly.

“He’s going to have to wait about 25 years,” former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt quipped back.

Richt discussed the performance of Clemson sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who went 21-of-44 passing for a season-high 241 passing yards and threw for a touchdown with one interception.

“Incrementally, he’s getting better and better,” Richt said. “We kind of thought at one time there’d be this Eureka moment where all of a sudden he’d look like he did last year. It hasn’t been that way, but it’s been little by little, he’s getting better and better, which is a good sign.”

With multiple members of Clemson’s receiving corps banged up with injuries, freshmen wideouts Dacari and Beaux Collins stepped up to carry the load against UConn.

Dacari posted career highs with six receptions for 97 yards, while Beaux caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, giving him a touchdown catch in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

“It was good to see him (Uiagalelei) get involved with Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins — these young cats that he has just such a great relationship with, it seems like,” Mac Lain said. “And when you have that, when you feel good about throwing to your guy, good plays happen.”

Clemson will play its final home game of the season this Saturday when the Tigers host Wake Forest (9-1) for Senior Day. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for noon on ESPN.

“Don’t count out this Clemson squad for the Atlantic Race and possibility to get into the conference championship representing the Atlantic,” The Huddle host Jordan Cornette said. “They’re not out of this thing. Far from his best start for D.J. U today vs. UConn, but showing some life and still moments there.”

