Former Clemson RB announces transfer destination

A former Clemson running back has found a new place to call home.

Michel Dukes, who entered the transfer portal last month, announced via Instagram on Sunday that he has committed to South Florida, where former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is in his second year as the football program’s head coach.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented on Dukes’ transfer decision last month and told reporters there was a “team issue” with Dukes, a junior from Charleston, S.C.

“We had a team issue this week with him, and he just felt like it was time to move on,” Swinney said. “So, he hasn’t really played. But you hate it. Again, that’s kind of where we are in college football. He’s one of the best athletes on this team, it just takes a lot more than that. But same thing. Wish him nothing but the best. I’ll do everything I can to help him, but just focus on the guys that are here.”

Dukes had seen minimal playing time for the Tigers this season, with his only action coming in the game against South Carolina State on Sept. 11 when he rushed twice for seven yards and caught a 3-yard pass.

Dukes entered 2021 with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries in 88 snaps over 18 games.

