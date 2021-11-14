Saturday a ‘dream come true’ for Simpson

While Saturdays in the Valley are always special for both fans and players alike, running down the hill took on a whole new meaning for Clemson’s Trenton Simpson this weekend.

With Clemson playing tribute to both active-duty and retired military personnel for its annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, Simpson was given the honor of running the American Flag down the hill while also getting to share that moment with someone very special: his father, Commander Sergeant Major, Timothy Simpson.

“It meant a lot to me because my dad’s been in the military my whole life and he’s sacrificed so much time away from me and my family, so for him to be represented, it meant the world to me. I just know how hard it’s been and how hard he goes to provide for me and my family, so it’s just a blessing. I was so proud when they offered me to run down the hill with the flag… I was like, ‘Yeah, like I’m all in, I want to do it,’ because my dad didn’t know about it, so I know he was so excited to see me carry it down the hill.”

For his coach Brent Venables, there is no one more deserving of the honor and opportunity than Simpson and his family.

“That was super cool,” the defensive coordinator said. “Tim’s an amazing veteran, an amazing leader, an amazing example as a father, he’s all class… Trenton’s just a beautiful soul. Between Tim and Ms. Dionna, they’ve just done an awesome job raising him and to see him and know that was a dream for him, what an honor.”

“There’s no one that would respect the opportunity to run down the hill with that flag more than Trenton Simpson and what it means to so many people,” Venables said. “Super cool to see that for Trenton, Tim, Dionna and their families. Just a great representative of what it means, the military heritage here at Clemson, what it means to so many people.”

In Clemson’s dominating 44-7 win over the UConn Huskies on Military Appreciation Day, Simpson accounted for three tackles in addition to being one of six Tiger’s on the defensive side to record a sack.

