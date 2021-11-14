Starter set to return to Clemson's offense

Clemson is set to get one of its injured offensive lineman back for its showdown with Wake Forest next weekend.

Will Putnam has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Putnam is “definitely” in line to be back for Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers’ starting right guard has missed three games in all this season because of injuries.

“It will be big to get him back and have a full week of practice with some guys up front and try to re-establish a little continuity,” Swinney said.

Mason Trotter got his second straight start in Putnam’s place last week against Connecticut. Hunter Rayburn started at center again, and the Tigers rotated plenty of linemen at most spots up front in the runaway victory. But Swinney was critical of the performance of the interior of the line after Clemson averaged just 3.1 yards per carry against the Huskies.

“We didn’t play as clean as we needed to inside,” Swinney said. “Too many mistakes and blocks we didn’t finish.”

