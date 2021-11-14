Surgery awaits Clemson defensive player

During his Zoom conference call Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters that a defensive player will need to undergo surgery once the season is over.

Swinney was asked for an update on redshirt freshman defensive tackle Tre Williams, who has been playing hurt all year.

“He’s just banged up,” Swinney said. “He’s something, man. That kid is amazing. There’s not many people that would have been able to do what he’s done this year because he’s been hurt. Outside of the first two games, he’s been hurt all year. He just kind of keeps showing back up every week. So he’s, again, one of those guys that we’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

“Definitely will have some postseason surgery waiting on him, no doubt about that,” Swinney added.

Williams was credited with a half sack in Saturday’s win over UConn and entered the game with 12 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a half sack, and seven quarterback pressures over the previous nine games.

