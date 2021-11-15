Former Tiger cut by NFL team

A former Clemson running back was cut by an NFL team on Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have released Tavien Feaster. He was signed to the team’s practice squad in October.

Feaster was also released by the Cardinals in late August after being picked up by the franchise on April 15. After originally signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in April 2020, he was released that August and then signed with the New York Giants shortly after. Feaster also briefly spent time on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

In three years at Clemson from 2016-18, Feaster had 1,330 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries and 23 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown over 41 career games (11 starts).

After transferring to South Carolina in 2019, Feaster rushed for 672 yards and five touchdowns on 124 carries.

We have released RB Tavien Feaster from the active roster, and released DL Matt Dickerson and WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/FkbnGaMFjm — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 15, 2021

