Freshman TE was 'ready to step up' when his number was called

Even though Clemson removed the redshirt from Jake Briningstool this season, it began to appear that he would have a better shot at contributing in his sophomore campaign.

That was until Sage Ennis got banged up during the second half of Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn Saturday, opening the door for the true freshman tight end to make some plays.

And, that he did.

“For me, it’s just really about trusting the process and I’m just waiting for my time to come,” Briningstool said postgame. “Unfournatley, Sage went down, but I was happy for the opportunity and I was ready to step up whenever they needed me and I’m ready for whatever more is to come.”

Briningstool has clearly started to win over his coaches. They’ve begun to trust him more, which was apparent in Saturday’s win when he was getting on the field during running situations and third downs.

“I think so. “I think that’s the main thing that when I came in January, was the main thing I’ve been working on to get better,” Briningstool said. “Coach [Tony] Elliott has really helped me out in that area. And, following Davis’ [Allen] lead and those other guys, just everything they can do to help me out from a technique standpoint…has really, really made me become a lot better and I feel like they definitely trust me.”

Being more intentional with his blocking has led to more opportunities for Briningstool, including his first career touchdown grab on Saturday.

With 3 minutes and 36 seconds left in the game, walk-on quarterback Billy Wiles looked for Briningstool in the end zone. The true freshman tight end went up and got it. Touchdown.

“The play was pretty much called as a jump ball to go to me,” he said. “So, I was just glad that I got that opportunity and I was glad I gotta execute and put some points on the board for the Tigers.”

