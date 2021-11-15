Lawrence: ‘I’m disappointed in myself, frustrated’

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars nearly rallied from a 17-0 deficit for an upset win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Unfortunately for Lawrence, he lost a fumble with less than a minute left, and the Jags ultimately fell to 2-7 with a 23-17 loss.

The 22-year-old rookie met with the media following the game and expressed his displeasure over his mistake and his team’s loss.

“I’m disappointed in myself, frustrated,” Lawrence said. “But I know how far we’ve come. You look back compared to the first couple weeks of the season, it’s night and day of where we’re at. We’ve got a locker room full of guys, coaches and players, that believe, and we’re on the right track. But this one hurts just because I’m frustrated in myself. Had a chance to go win the game, and got to do that. I had no doubt we were going to win the game. The whole offense believed it, and just got to finish.”

Lawrence finished Sunday’s game 16-of-35 passing for 162 yards and no touchdowns with no interceptions. In nine games this season, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,983 yards and eight touchdowns with nine interceptions.

While Sunday’s loss is a tough pill for Lawrence and his teammates to swallow, he remains confident in his abilities and knows the Jags must get over their latest loss and get ready to face the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday in Jacksonville.

“Just got to play better, and that starts with me,” Lawrence said. “I’m hard on myself and got to get better. But there’s going to be things you’ve got to go through and stay positive. That’s what I’m doing right now, and the locker room is in good spirits. Obviously, we’re p—ed off. We had a chance to win that game, should have won that game and didn’t. But the locker room’s good, and I’m good.

“Just got to let it simmer for a day and then move on, and we’ve got to go play San Francisco.”

