What They Are Saying: Former Tigers stand out in Week 10 NFL action

A slew of former Clemson football stars stood out on Sunday in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Check out what they are saying about some of the former Tigers in the league:

Right on target 🎯 pic.twitter.com/a4rjLvAtnj — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 15, 2021

Cris Collinsworth just now on Hunter Renfrow’s TD: “He is one of the most ridiculous route runners I have ever seen … he has the ability to create something new almost every week for defenders to try and figure out.” — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) November 15, 2021

Touchdown Hunter Renfrow! 10th of his NFL career. Streak now at 81 games in a row with a catch, last 43 at Clemson, first 38 in NFL. Averaging 4.05 catches per game in NFL,he Averaged 3.5 per game at Clemson. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 15, 2021

Jets get to Allen out of a dime look. Lawson gets the sack. The Lawson Revenge Game! #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 14, 2021

Plenty of love for Shaq Lawson from his former #Bills teammates today #NFL pic.twitter.com/m46mBmzeGg — Ted Goldberg (@TedGoldbergTV) November 14, 2021

God gets ALL the Glory. I am nothing without him. Big play or small play. It don’t matter. — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) November 15, 2021

‼️ ADAM HUMPHRIES BAY BAY ‼️ 📺 » FOX | #TBvsWAS pic.twitter.com/BthvIMT1bf — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021

Adam Humphries' lone catch – a diving 5-yarder on a 3rd-and-4 that put Washington in the red zone on that last drive — was his 300th career catch. Against his former team. Basically makes this the Adam Humphries/Taylor Heinicke Revenge Game. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 14, 2021

Jayron Kearse with the pass break up! 💪🏾#CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/pk209UP1ty — Dallas Cowboys Collaboration (@mailman_phil) November 14, 2021

Isaiah Simmons is a MONSTER. Jeesh — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) November 14, 2021

We have a Clelin Ferrell sighting. Bats ball down at the line. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 15, 2021

Grady stops Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield 💪 📺: FOX | @GradyJarrett pic.twitter.com/ql4Fv6SnC4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 14, 2021

Wayne Gallman rushed 15 times for 55 yards in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Cowboys. For Fantasy Analysis Click Here: https://t.co/wcgXqTjDxt — Fantasy Alarm NFL (@FantasyAlarmNFL) November 14, 2021

Ray-Ray McCloud had career high 9 catches for 63 yards and finished with 152 all-purpose yards for the Steelers today. He had just 8 catches this year entering the game. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 15, 2021

