Klubnik, Clemson commits made ‘strong effort’ in recruiting WR target during official visit weekend

From a recruiting standpoint, this past weekend was one of, if not the biggest of the season for Clemson. Well, that’s as far as the 2022 recruiting class is concerned.

Sure, the opponent was a measly UConn team, but that’s beside the point. This weekend was about welcoming the team’s class of 2022 commits home before they put pen to paper next month and more importantly, depending on who you ask, Andre Greene, Jr.

Greene arrived in Tiger Town on Sunday morning. By then, Clemson already put its best foot forward with its commits. Now, the spotlight was on the four-star wide receiver and priority target out of Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School.

Glossing over Greene’s social media, it’s easy to tell the type of treatment he was getting. Not only was he sitting next to Dabo Swinney at dinner on Sunday night, but the Tigers made sure his room was connected to that of five-star quarterback pledge Cade Klubnik.

Andre Greene, Jr. is rooming next to Clemson five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik during their respective official visits. Klubnik is Clemson's master recruiter in its 2022 class.

Neither of those is a coincidence.

With Greene, Clemson put its best foot forward this weekend. There’s no denying that. Between Klubnik, Jihaad Campbell, Keon Sabb and Collin Sadler, The Clemson Insider got a better look at how Clemson’s commits feel about their chances in landing Greene ahead of Wednesday’s decision.

Campbell: “We definitely want him. We definitely want him in this class. We showed that really, really well on the visit too.” Sabb: “I’ve been talking to Andre for a while, trying to get him to come. I think we definitely made a strong effort for him and I hope he’ll be committing with us.” Sadler: “We feel good. We showed him a really good time. So, hopefully, that’ll reflect in his decision.”

While it’s important that Greene hears from what very well could be his future teammates, it’s obvious that Klubnik is the biggest piece of this equation.

He hasn’t let up on his recruitment on Greene since he sat next to him during Clemson’s season-opener against Georgia in Charlotte. He’s the closest thing that Clemson’s got to a closer in this class and he very well could be a recruiting assistant in his own right.

Klubnik’s a natural leader. He clearly has the respect of his future teammates, not just the ones in his class, but judging from this past weekend, the ones that are already on campus.

It’s evident that he has his own, unique relationship with each individual player in the 2022 class, including Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver commit Adam Randall, who he’ll be rooming with once he enrolls in January.

However, his bond with Greene, it’s just different.

“I feel really good,” Klubnik told TCI on Monday night. “I think he had a great time. I love Andre. He’s a fun, energetic guy, but man, he’s a really, really good football player. He’ll be able to help out a ton. I’m feeling good about him, so we’re really hoping he makes that decision.”

Between Klubnik, Swinney, Tyler Grisham and Clemson, everyone was “All In” on Greene this past weekend. It was imperative for him to make his official visit to Clemson, sandwiched between a Saturday afternoon playoff game and his eventual decision this coming Wednesday.

There’s no way of telling what Greene may be thinking, but the Tigers only helped themselves this weekend. We can tell you that much. Whether he picks Clemson, North Carolina or even Georgia in a little more than 24 hours, that remains to be seen.

What can be said, though, is Clemson did everything it could to land one of the nation’s best wide receiver prospects in the 2022 class. Whether it was enough, well, that will be determined come Wednesday, Nov. 17.

And Clemson fans, if you believe in the words of your future quarterback, there’s a good chance Greene will be putting on a Clemson hat when he makes that fateful decision.

A look at the future and possibly another commit?

