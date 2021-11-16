Nation's No. 1-ranked prospect set to visit Clemson this weekend

A No. 1-ranked prospect is set to visit Death Valley for the first time this season.

Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge quarterback Jadyn Davis will be in attendance for Clemson’s game against Wake Forest on Saturday.

Davis is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class.

The 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Maryland and Oregon.

Davis camped at Clemson this past June, and The Clemson Insider caught up with him at his high school in July.

Clemson has made a great impression on the young quarterback early in the recruiting process

“I like it a lot,” Davis told TCI. “You look at the quarterback tradition there with Tajh Boyd starting it off, then (Deshaun) Watson, then Trevor (Lawrence), and DJ (Uiagalelei), that’s a pretty heavy-hitting quarterback class right there. Coach (Brandon) Streeter’s proven that he knows how to develop quarterbacks for the next level. I like Clemson a lot.”

