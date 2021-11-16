Ross' latest injury reminds Swinney of some of best, worst days of his coaching career

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed Tuesday that his star receiver could miss the rest of the season because of an injury, which elicited some memories on both ends of the spectrum for the Tigers’ head man.

Justyn Ross has dealt with a stress fracture throughout the season that he aggravated early in Clemson’s win over Connecticut last week. Ross, a former All-American for the Tigers, will miss Saturday’s game against No. 13 Wake Forest and will likely have surgery later this week, though Swinney said the team might wait until early next week before making a final decision on that. An operation would end Ross’ season and possibly his Clemson career.

Of course, Ross is going through his first season back from spinal fusion surgery that cost him all of the 2020 campaign. Swinney on Tuesday reflected on Ross’ four years as a member of the Tigers’ program after signing with Clemson as a five-star recruit out of Phenix City, Alabama, in 2018, which Swinney said have produced some of the best and worst memories of his coaching career.

“One of the worst days of my coaching career was the day that the doctors showed up in my office unannounced (after the discovery of Ross’ spinal condition last year), and we had to get Justyn and his mom and tell them that most likely he’s not going to play football again,” Swinney said. “That was a bad day. It’s just etched in my mind forever.”

Swinney expressed gratitude for the doctors and trainers that helped Ross with his recovery, including Pittsburgh-based neurologist David Okonkwo, who first gave Ross some hope that he could play football again and performed the fusion surgery last summer.

Okonkwo also helped treat former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who’s walking again after suffering a serious spine injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017.

“Most of the doctors said he can’t play. All these doctors (said) he’s done and I won’t clear him to ever play. Shut him down,” Swinney said. “And then this guy, Dr. Okonkwo, he’s like, ‘You know, I think that’s the easy answer.’

“I’ll never forget the first conversation I had with this guy when he was getting ready to do the surgery. He said, ‘There’s a good likelihood he won’t play. I’d say it’s maybe 50-50, but I’m not ready to say that. I think there’s a path.’ I remember going up there (to Pittsburgh). (Ross) had his surgery, and I met with (Okonkwo) after the surgery, and I said, ‘Well how did you do? Is it 7-5? 6-6? 10-2?’ And he’s like, ‘15-0.’ I was just like, ‘Wow.’ He said, ‘It was great. Everything went great. If he’ll just do what I ask him to do, it’s still an uphill battle. I’d say it’s 50-50, but I think he’s got a chance.’”

Which is why the day Ross made his competitive return against Georgia in Clemson’s season opener back on Sept. 4 — nearly a year and a half after Ross’ condition was discovered — was one of the greatest days of Swinney’s coaching career, he said.

“And I told him after the Georgia game,” Swinney said. “He made a couple of mistakes in the Georgia game, and I told him, I said, ‘Hey, I’m just thankful you were even here to make those mistakes.’ What a blessing. One of the greatest blessings of my life has been able to watch Justyn Ross play football for the last 10 games. And to watch him practice, watch him prepare and watch him compete.”

Ross caught three passes against UConn before exiting the game in the first half. He is Clemson’s leading receiver this season with 46 receptions for 514 yards and three receiving touchdowns. The fourth-year junior could return to Clemson for another season, but Swinney didn’t specify whether or not that’s Ross’ intention.

Through it all, Swinney said he’s glad Ross has been able to remind people of what he’s capable of after he combined for 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 scores his first two years on campus.

“His commitment to this team and his commitment to this university and this program, it’s been amazing to watch,” Swinney said. “So if that’s his last play, I’m thankful that he’s able to come back and play.”

