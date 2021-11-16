Swinney on three key players set to return Saturday

During his press conference Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared that these three key players will be back in action on Saturday when the Tigers take on Wake Forest at Death Valley.

Swinney said freshman running back Will Shipley and sophomore running back Kobe Pace will play against the Demon Deacons after being held out of last Saturday’s game against UConn as a precaution.

Swinney also told reporters that starting right guard Will Putnam will return Saturday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury,

“Obviously you’ve got Shipley and Kobe back. That’s a big shot for us,” Swinney said. “We’ll get Putnam back, so that’s a big plus for us, too. He’s missed a couple games, so to get him back going will be a positive as well. So, we’re going to need everybody.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks