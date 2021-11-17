4-star Clemson WR target commits elsewhere

A top Clemson target in the 2022 class committed elsewhere Wednesday evening.

Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School four-star wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. announced his commitment to North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels over the Tigers as well as Georgia.

Greene (6-3, 180) is ranked as high as the No. 5 wide receiver and No. 36 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 9 wideout and No. 71 overall prospect in the class.

After previously visiting Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and the All In Cookout in July, Greene returned to campus for an official visit this past weekend. While the Tigers appeared to make up some ground with Greene and certainly gave him something to think about during the official visit, it wasn’t enough for Clemson to inch past UNC, which entered Greene’s official visit weekend as the favorite.

With Greene’s commitment to Chapel Hill, it figures to open the door for Clemson to potentially offer Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams.

Over the past month, Clemson has turned up their attention on Williams. Prior to Clemson’s 30-24 win over Louisville on Nov. 6, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham spent that Friday night on the recruiting trail watching Williams from Dutch Fork’s sidelines, alongside Clemson freshman receiver and Dutch Fork product Will Taylor.

