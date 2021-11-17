Does Renfrow think 2016 Tigers could beat an NFL team?

Clemson legend and Raiders third-year receiver Hunter Renfrow recently appeared on the Harvester Sports Podcast and was asked a hypothetical question.

Could Clemson’s 2016 national championship team beat an NFL team?

Not only does Renfrow think those Tigers could pull off the feat, he believes they could win multiple games against NFL teams.

“It will win a few … absolutely,” Renfrow said. “At least two.”

Renfrow, of course, went down in Clemson lore for his 2-yard touchdown catch with one second left in the 2016 national title game against Alabama that sent the Tigers to a 35-31 victory and delivered what was their first national championship since 1981.

Along with Renfrow, Clemson’s 2016 roster featured current NFL players such as Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams, Wayne Gallman, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Carlos Watkins, Austin Bryant, Clelin Ferrell, and Ray-Ray McCloud.

