National analyst calls out 'incompetent' CFP committee for Clemson being unranked

November 17, 2021 2:05 pm

A national analyst took to social media and called out the College Football Playoff selection committee after its latest rankings were unveiled Tuesday night.

CBS Sports college football analyst Danny Kanell took exception to Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) being unranked, with Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3 SEC) being ranked No. 25.

Kanell pointed out that one of the Bulldogs’ losses came at the hands of what is now a 5-5 Memphis team back on Sept. 18, while the Tigers’ three losses came to Georgia, Pittsburgh and NC State — teams that are currently ranked No. 1, No. 18 and No. 20 in the CFP rankings, respectively.

“This committee and this process proves itself over and over to be the absolute worst way to determine a champ. #incompetent,” Kanell wrote in a post on Twitter.

Clemson returns to action Saturday at Death Valley against Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0 ACC), which is now ranked No. 10 in the CFP rankings.

