Skalski talks emotions ahead of last game in The Valley

James Skalski still can’t believe it.

As he spoke with reporters during Tuesday’s media availability, Skalski wasn’t misty-eyed. He’s been down this path before, but he’s also not quite ready for what lies ahead. In a blink of an eye, it’ll be Sunday before he knows it and it’ll all be over.

“It was gonna happen one way or another,” Skalski said. “I’m gonna be emotional, but it is what it is.”

It’s only fitting that Skalski’s last home game has some meaning to it. It’s a pretty significant game for the Tigers, who still have a path to Charlotte. Obviously, they need some help, but for Skalski and Co., it starts with taking care of business at home this weekend against Wake Forest.

“It’s pretty cool that they have a chance to come in here and potentially win the division,” he said, “and we have a chance to keep our hopes alive. I wouldn’t want it any other way, honestly. It’s gonna be a big game. They’re a great team. We’re just excited for the challenge and I’m happy that the last one in The Valley can be so significant.”

Saturday will be the final time that Skalski gets to take part in Clemson’s famous pregame traditions. Skalski indicated that he doesn’t know how emotional he’ll get before because he needs to be locked in. But after the game? All bets are off.

“Whatever happens, I’m gonna be looking around just trying to take it all in,” he said. “But, it’s surreal when you are up there (on the top of the hill) looking around. It’s a special moment. To all the young guys out there, don’t wish it away because just like that (Skalski snapped his fingers), it’s done.”

Skalski was asked to put into words just what Clemson has meant to him over these past six years.

“Oh man, words can’t describe what Clemson’s done for me, the things I’ve learned while I’m here, the kind of the man its turned me into,” Saklski said. The perspective. That’s the biggest thing I think, the perspective you gain or learn when you play for Coach Swinney, Coach Venables and all these great coaches and staff and all these great people in general in the building. You look at life a lot differently when you’re here and they help you grow. That’s the biggest takeaway, you’ll become a great football player, you’ll become a good student and you’ll have all these opportunities to do great things, but the perspective you gain about how to look at life, it changes you. No matter what you do, whatever it is, it’s special.

“I’m so thankful for all these years I’ve had here and I’m so thankful I decided to come back. Because, I think I grew a lot in my first five (years), but I think I’ve grown the most as a person in these last six months, to be completely honest with you.”

Why?

“I don’t know,” he added. “I guess, you see the light at the end of the tunnel and I know life’s coming. I don’t know. At first, I didn’t want to come back. Of course, I wanna try to go to the league last year. I kept trying to move on, but God had other plans and I got hurt. So, in the last year, I’ve really gotten the chance to lead, be led and grow even more as a person, more than I thought I would the last year.”

Prior to this season, Skalski entered his final campaign with 210 career tackles (16.0 tackles for loss), 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble over 56 games (25 starts). Skalski is the only player, ever, to play in five different ACC Championship Games.

He still has a chance to play in No. 6, but the Tigers need some help getting there.

Through 10 games this season, Skalski has 74 total tackles (three for loss), 1.5 sacks and three passes defended.

