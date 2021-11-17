Sunshine State LB 'ecstatic' over Clemson offer

Clemson handed out a new scholarship offer to a linebacker prospect in the class of 2022, who had no idea the offer was coming.

Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) three-star Wade Woodaz was on campus this past weekend for an unofficial visit. He took in Clemson’s 44-7 win over UConn at Memorial Stadium this past Saturday. Less than two hours later, Woodaz had a new offer to report.

“Dabo pulled me and my family into his office and let me know that he wanted to offer me,” Woodaz told TCI. “Me and my family were ecstatic.”

That was definitely the highlight of his trip to Tiger Town, but Woodaz certainly enjoyed his first gameday experience in Death Valley.

“I absolutely loved my time at the game,” he said. “The atmosphere is incredible.”

Although he’s listed as a safety by recruiting services, Woodaz is the prototypical Clemson linebacker. According to Woodaz, Clemson views him in a similar spot to where Baylon Spector currently plays in Brent Venables’ defense.

Speaking of Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, Woodaz had been in consistent contact with Venables leading up to his visit.

“It’s very good,” he said of his relationship with Venables. “We talk on the phone a lot and already have a good bond.”

Woodaz will be coming back to Clemson for his official visit in December, he added. Things are beginning to take shape for Woodaz, who could very well be a late addition for Clemson in its 2022 recruiting class.

While Jaren Kanak is currently Clemson’s lone linebacker pledge in this year’s class, the Tigers are clearly showing interest in adding yet another defensive prospect, this one being a modern defender with a hybrid position.

In addition to the coveted Clemson offer that he picked up just a few days ago, Woodaz currently holds offers from Power Five programs like Louisville, Utah, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, TCU, Vanderbilt, Washington State and West Virginia.

A decision doesn’t appear to be imminent as he weighs his options and is still aiming to make a return visit to The Valley next month.

