ESPN analysts weigh in on Clemson-Wake matchup

During ESPN’s College Football Playoff: Top 25 show this week, a couple of ESPN analysts weighed in on Saturday’s matchup between Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) and Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0).

Although the Demon Deacons checked in at No. 10 in the latest CFP rankings while the Tigers remained unranked, it’s Dabo Swinney’s team that is currently a 4.5-point favorite heading into the noon kickoff at Death Valley.

“Which is surprising to me that Clemson was favored in this game,” ESPN’s Joey Galloway said. “But what (quarterback) Sam Hartman has done with this offense — and especially in their last game against NC State — at the end, having to make plays, having to find ways to go down and score points, stay ahead, was very impressive by Wake Forest. I believe they go beat Clemson this weekend.”

“That doesn’t change the fact that they couldn’t stop a nosebleed,” ESPN’s David Pollack responded, in reference to the Wake Forest defense that ranks 86th nationally in points per game allowed (29.1) and 108th in the FBS in total defense (440.1 yards per game allowed).

“Again, they’re not going to,” Galloway answered back. “That’s not their game plan. They’re going to win 70 to 65.”

Pollack added that he believes Clemson’s defensive line could cause problems for Wake Forest’s offense, which relies on its read-option and RPO delayed mesh.

“Here’s what I’ll say about Wake Forest,” Pollack said. “I think Wake Forest can score on anybody. I would love to see them against a good defensive line. Clemson might present that challenge for them with them messing up that mesh point, that slow-play offense. I think it will take everything Wake’s got to win this weekend.”

