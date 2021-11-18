Local linebacker commits to Clemson

Clemson picked up a commitment Thursday from a local prospect in the 2022 class.

T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.) linebacker Fletcher Cothran announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

Cothran received a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson in April.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior also held offers from South Carolina, Charleston Southern, The Citadel and Fordham.

According to MaxPreps, Cothran posted 34 tackles, including two sacks, to go with 151 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns through the first eight games of his senior campaign.

Cothran is a standout two-sport athlete who also plays baseball for T.L. Hanna.

