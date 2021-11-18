Sunshine State QB ‘super excited’ to see first game at Death Valley

Clemson’s final home game of the 2021 season will mark this standout Sunshine State signal-caller’s first time attending a game at Death Valley.

The King’s Academy (West Palm Beach, Fla.) 2023 quarterback Will Prichard is set to unofficially visit Clemson for Saturday’s contest against Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium.

“Super excited,” Prichard said to The Clemson Insider of seeing a game in The Valley. “It’s going to be my first one.”

Prichard (6-3, 200) has watched Clemson play on TV, so he has an idea of what to expect as far as the game atmosphere but is excited to witness it live and in person.

“It looks super electric,” he said. “The fans look really into it, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they’re all about.”

Prichard, who said “it felt great to get the invite” to Saturday’s game, has been in contact with Clemson assistant coaches Tyler Grisham and Brent Venables ahead of the visit.

“They said they like my film and they will keep in touch with me more,” Prichard said.

As a junior this season, Prichard completed 112-of-186 passes (60 percent) for 1,861 yards and accounted for 26 total touchdowns while throwing only seven interceptions.

Schools such as Auburn, UCLA, Utah, Arizona and Vanderbilt have extended offers to Prichard, who has been to games at in-state schools Florida and UCF this season.

What is he hoping to get out of Saturday’s game-day visit to Clemson?

“A great experience and to get higher on their board,” he said.

While this will be Prichard’s first trip to Tiger Town for a game, it won’t be his first time on campus as he previously visited Clemson in the summer of 2019.

