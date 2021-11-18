Watch: Clemson releases hype video narrated by Skalski

Clemson Football released a hype video on social media ahead of Saturday’s 12 p.m. showdown between the Tigers and No. 10 Wake Forest on Senior Day & Hall of Fame Day at Death Valley.

Check out the video below from Clemson Football’s official Twitter account:

Together, we are strong.

Together in The Valley… We are dangerous. pic.twitter.com/WlDmdhLIJt — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 18, 2021

