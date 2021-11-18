Watch: Clemson releases hype video narrated by Skalski

Football

By November 18, 2021 8:43 pm

By |

Clemson Football released a hype video on social media ahead of Saturday’s 12 p.m. showdown between the Tigers and No. 10 Wake Forest on Senior Day & Hall of Fame Day at Death Valley.

Check out the video below from Clemson Football’s official Twitter account:

