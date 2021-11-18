Week 11 Power Rankings amid a wild week in the ACC

This week already possesses as much intrigue as any other this season in ACC football.

Virginia Tech officially parted ways with head coach Justin Fuente after a 48-17 win over Duke, there’s a three-horse race in the Atlantic Division between Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State and a two-team race in the Coastal Division between Pitt and Virginia.

Each week The Clemson Insider ranks every team in the ACC 1-14 based off their performance from the previous week of competition.