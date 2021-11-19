4-star safety commit breaks down Clemson official visit

Sherrod Covil took his official visit to Clemson over the weekend with his family and once again came away impressed. The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star safety out of Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va) to get the details on his visit.

How did you enjoy the official visit?

Covil: “It was good. It was a lot of fun.”

What was the highlight of the visit?

Covil: “Really, hanging out with the players and getting to know each other better. It was real good to meet the IMG guys because I had already known Keon [Sabb] and I already knew Daylen [Everette], so I really just got to meet Jihaad [Campbell] from IMG. He’s real cool and it was cool getting to know him.”

Who was your player host and what was it like spending time with that person?

Covil: “It was Malcolm Greene. It was cool because he’s a VA guy. I’m a VA guy and I already knew him before that. I knew him beforehand because when I was in 10th grade, I played his team (Highland Springs) when he was a senior. So we had really already known each other well.”

What did you hear from the coaches during the visit?

Covil: “Nothing that they really hadn’t said before because I’d already been to a few games. That wasn’t my first time there. I went over some of the defense too, like some of the drills and plays and stuff like that. Really just assurance basically.”

What has [safeties coach] Mickey Conn said about potentially coming in and playing early?

Covil: “He said I’m gonna have to learn the [playbook]. It’s gonna be difficult, but it shouldn’t be that difficult. He spoke about me getting in there, maybe getting me and [Andrew] Mukuba in at safety.”

