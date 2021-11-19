Former SEC player, current ESPN analyst talks 'really intriguing' Clemson-Wake game

A former SEC football player and current ESPN college football analyst gave his thoughts on Saturday’s matchup between Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) and No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0).

Cole Cubelic, a former Auburn offensive lineman and captain, talked about the 12 p.m. tilt at Death Valley that is one of the Week 12 games he’s most looking forward to.

“I think that Wake-Clemson game is really interesting,” Cubelic said on ESPN2. “Obviously D.J. Uiagalelei and company have not really been able to get the offense going. But Wake stops about nobody defensively.

“Now, we know that walk-the-dog, zone read offense that Wake Forest has got going, that Coach (Dave) Clawson has put in – super effective. But Clemson’s defense has been really good, still this year, even with all the injuries. But you look at some of the offenses that they’ve played down the stretch, not super high-powered. So, I think that’s a really intriguing matchup.”

Clemson’s offense, which ranks 12th in the ACC in points per game (24.4), will be facing a Wake Forest defense ranked ninth in the ACC in scoring defense (29.1 points per game allowed).

Meanwhile, Clemson’s defense – which ranks first in the ACC and third nationally in scoring defense (15.3 points per game allowed) – will be tasked with slowing down a Demon Deacons attack that ranks first in the conference and second in the FBS in points per game (44.7).

