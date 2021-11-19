Local standout excited for return visit to Death Valley

Clemson will welcome this standout local recruit back to Death Valley on Saturday for his second unofficial visit to campus in three months.

Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) 2023 defensive back Travon West is set to attend Clemson’s home finale against Wake Forest after previously visiting for the Tigers’ game vs. Georgia Tech in September.

“I’m really excited to get back and experience the surreal environment of Death Valley,” West told The Clemson Insider.

West (6-0, 170) continues to stay in contact and communicate with members of Clemson’s staff, including cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“They just congratulated me on a good season and the way I performed,” West said of what he’s heard from the coaches lately.

“Our relationship is getting stronger and stronger,” he added.

West played both ways for Wren as a junior this season – lining up at cornerback, safety and running back – in addition to seeing action on special teams as a return man.

“I think it’s been my best season of my high school career,” he said. “I finished with 86 tackles, six interceptions, 709 all-purpose yards.”

Along with Clemson, West has made game-day visits to Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Marshall this season.

What is he hoping to get out of Saturday’s return trip to Tiger Town?

“I hope I leave with an offer,” he said. “But I’m not going to rush it and let it affect me if I don’t, just being patient.”

West received his latest offer last month from Virginia Tech, which joined West Virginia, Kansas State, Charlotte, Marshall, Troy and Eastern Kentucky on his offer list.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks