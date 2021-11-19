Top prospects flocking to Death Valley for Clemson-Wake game

Clemson is set to host a slew of standout prospects for Saturday’s game against No. 10 Wake Forest at Death Valley.

One of the headlining visitors will be Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge quarterback Jadyn Davis, the No. 1 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Maryland and Oregon.

As for the 2023 class, one of the headliners expected to be on hand is Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star Caleb Downs. The nation’s No. 1 safety in his class, per 247Sports, confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he plans to return to campus this weekend after previously visiting Clemson for the Boston College game in early October.

Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star running back Justice Haynes will also be back on campus for Saturday’s game. The nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2023 class, according to Rivals, received an offer from Clemson after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer. Haynes’ father told us they are excited to be coming back to Tiger Town.

Another talented running back in the 2023 class, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork’s Jarvis Green, plans to attend Saturday’s game as well. He received his first offer from Charlotte last month.

A couple of standout quarterbacks in the 2023 class who will be visiting Saturday are Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star Christopher Vizzina and Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road’s John Mark Shaw.

Vizzina, ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in his class by Rivals, told us he’s been texting with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter this week.

Also planning to attend Saturday’s game is Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle, whom TCI visited this week on our latest Tour of Champions stop.

Some of the other notable prospects that TCI has confirmed as planned visitors for the Wake Forest game are Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy 2023 three-star athlete Moussa Kane, Findlay (Ohio) 2023 four-star offensive/defensive lineman Luke Montgomery, Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge 2023 three-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 2023 defensive back Travon West and Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy 2024 four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley.

A couple of other prospects that may visit Clemson for Saturday’s game but whom we have not yet confirmed as certain visitors are Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2022 four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 2022 three-star defensive tackle Ahmad Moten.

