What They Are Saying: Former Tiger makes big play in primetime NFL game

What They Are Saying: Former Tiger makes big play in primetime NFL game

Football

What They Are Saying: Former Tiger makes big play in primetime NFL game

By November 19, 2021 2:50 pm

By |

There weren’t many highlights for the Atlanta Falcons in their 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots on “Thursday Night Football,” but a former Clemson star provided one highlight.

A.J. Terrell notched his first interception of the season when he picked off former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones late in the third quarter and returned it 35 yards to the Atlanta 48-yard line.

Check out what they are saying about Terrell’s big play in the primetime NFL game:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

20hr

Clemson picked up a commitment Thursday from a local prospect in the 2022 class. T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.) linebacker Fletcher Cothran announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media. Cothran (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home