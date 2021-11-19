What They Are Saying: Former Tiger makes big play in primetime NFL game

There weren’t many highlights for the Atlanta Falcons in their 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots on “Thursday Night Football,” but a former Clemson star provided one highlight.

A.J. Terrell notched his first interception of the season when he picked off former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones late in the third quarter and returned it 35 yards to the Atlanta 48-yard line.

Check out what they are saying about Terrell’s big play in the primetime NFL game:

AJ Terrell with the interception. Huge play… and can I say? FINALLY. Love to see AJ get a pick with the way he's been playing this year. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 19, 2021

Mac Jones paid a visit to… pic.twitter.com/0pRBmG9wch — PFF (@PFF) November 19, 2021

not much to be excited about for #Falcons fans but at least they have AJ Terrell Terrell has been Atlanta’s best defensive player in a breakout season where he ranks 3rd among all corners in PFF Grade (82.6) even in his yesterday’s brutal loss he put up a 79.9 grade with an INT pic.twitter.com/wncwtzFNxG — Jack O’Brien (@JackOBrienNFL) November 19, 2021

#Falcons AJ Terrell finished with a PFF coverage grade of 89.3 and allowed only 4 coverage catches for 32 yards. A large chunk of that yardage is due to PFF crediting him with the TD that occurred where somehow Nelson Agholor went untouched. — Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) November 19, 2021

Yessur @ajterrell_8!!!! He’s not one of them🙅🏾‍♂️🔒 — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) November 19, 2021

AJ Terrell got his first pick of the season last night. Vote AJ Terrell for pro bowl this year. 🏝 🏝 🏝 #dirtybirds pic.twitter.com/LQkVtQm7gQ — TheFlyingHighPodcast (@FlyingHighpod) November 19, 2021

The highlight of me night. Keep growing king @ajterrell_8 https://t.co/swh6nC2qi0 — Atlanta Falcons (@DirtyBirdz_11) November 19, 2021

I mean somebody says @ajterrell_8 got a pick and my mind just goes here 😎🐅🏆 #ALLIN #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/ZyILA9LWxs — Shadow of Death Valley (@ShadowOfDV) November 19, 2021

