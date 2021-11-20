Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 48, Wake Forest 27

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 48, Wake Forest 27

By November 20, 2021 8:33 pm

Clemson made a statement Saturday afternoon in Death Valley as they dominated Wake Forest for four quarters to stay alive in the Atlantic Division race.

Check out some great pictures from the big win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

