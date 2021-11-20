Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 48, Wake Forest 27

Clemson made a statement Saturday afternoon in Death Valley as they dominated Wake Forest for four quarters to stay alive in the Atlantic Division race.
Check out some great pictures from the big win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
It looks like this player doesn’t plan to return to Clemson next season. Redshirt sophomore tight end Jaelyn Lay took to Twitter following the Tigers’ 48-27 win over No. 10 Wake Forest and thanked (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t have been happier after the Tigers whipped Wake Forest to stretch the home win streak to 34. Watch coach Swinney’s postgame press conference below: (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables couldn’t have been happier after the Tigers defense dominated Wake Forest. Venables talks about his defenses performance in his postgame press conference. (…)
After losing out on St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) four-star wide receiver Andre Greene, Jr., Clemson turned its attention to an in-state priority target. It was unknown whether or not, he would be (…)
During his press conference following Clemson’s 48-27 win over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on sophomore wide receiver E.J. Williams, who was (…)
Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) stayed alive in the Atlantic Division title race by leading wire to wire against No. 10 Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here are four sequences that went a long (…)
In order to knock off a No. 10 Wake Forest team to stay alive in ACC Championship contention, Clemson was going to need to play its most complete 60 minutes this season. And needless to say, it did. Needing (…)
Clemson ran all over No. 10 Wake Forest in a 48-27 rout of the Demon Deacons on Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers racked up a season-high 333 rushing yards, easily surpassing the 242 yards on the (…)
It’s finally Beaux time. After being interfered with, true freshman Beaux Collins found enough separation to haul in a one-handed reception and take it 58 yards to the house. B.T. Potter’s extra point (…)
Following turnovers on back-to-back plays early in the third quarter, Clemson extended its lead over No. 10 Wake Forest back to two scores in Saturday’s game at Death Valley. After a D.J. Uiagalelei pitch was (…)