Big time quarterback prospect on campus announces Clemson offer

It finally happened for Christopher Vizzina.

The Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) 2023 four-star quarterback announced a Clemson offer via social media at halftime of Clemson’s game against Wake Forest on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Vizzina found himself back on campus and after a “very memorable conversation” with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney prior to Saturday’s game, he also found himself with an offer in hand from the Tigers.

Vizzina has been on Clemson’s radar since he impressed at the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this summer. From there, he’s kept in constant contact with both Tigers’ quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Both Streeter and Elliott came to visit Vizzina in early October.

“Everybody knows what a Clemson offer means,” he told The Clemson Insider back in September. “They’re committed to you. For them to offer me — if they were ever to — that symbolizes more than me being just a great football player. It’s more that they see you as a great person too and someone that benefits from the program as well.”

“When I went up there, it just felt like they were doing everything the right way and that it’s somewhere that I’d want to be like every single day,” Vizzina added. “All these coaches, they tell you what you want to hear and everything, but you really got to experience it.”

It’s all happened pretty fast for Vizzina, who has picked up some impressive offers as of late, in addition to his Clemson one. While the dual-threat quarterback is a late bloomer, he currently ranks as the No. 10 quarterback and No. 153 national prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

