Clemson hands out big new in-state offer

After losing out on St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) four-star wide receiver Andre Greene, Jr., Clemson turned its attention to an in-state priority target.

It was unknown whether or not, he would be in attendance for Saturday’s game, but Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams indeed made the trip to Death Valley.

Upon his return visit to Clemson, Williams announced via social media that he’d officially received the offer he’d be waiting on.

This comes just a couple of weeks after wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham was on the sidelines at Dutch Fork, along with alumni of the high school and Clemson freshman receiver Will Taylor.

Williams recently announced a top-6, which includes South Carolina, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Georgia, Auburn and Florida State.

A source familiar with his recruitment informed The Clemson Insider that Notre Dame is no longer recruiting Williams. Now that he’s picked up offers from Clemson and the University of Texas, it’s currently unknown what his top schools are as of now.

Williams (6-0, 180) ranks as the No. 22 wide receiver and No. 149 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

