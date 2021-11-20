Clemson legacy recruit 'can't wait' to start career as a Tiger

Clemson legacy recruit 'can't wait' to start career as a Tiger

Clemson football legacy recruit Josh Sapp is even more excited to enroll at Clemson next year and begin his own career as a Tiger after his official visit experience on campus last weekend.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the senior tight end from Greenville High School and class of 2022 Clemson commit to get his thoughts on the official visit.

Sapp – the son of former Clemson quarterback-turned-linebacker and NFL linebacker Patrick Sapp – had nothing but positive things to say about his time in Tiger Town during the visit.

How did you enjoy the official visit?

Sapp: “The visit was great. I had a great time with my new coming teammates and coaches. I can’t wait till I’m officially there.”

What was the highlight of the visit?

Greenville (S.C.) tight end and 2022 Clemson commit Josh Sapp on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider

Sapp: “I’ll say the highlight of the visit was really just being around all the guys and creating bonds with my new brothers.”

Who came with you on the visit?

Sapp: “My dad only came with me on my visit.”

How did your dad enjoy the visit?

Sapp: “My dad had lots of fun as well, he really enjoyed his time there.”

Who was your player host and what was it like spending time with that person?

Sapp: “(Freshman tight end) Jake Briningstool was my player host, and it was definitely great hanging out with him and the guys. We really clicked this (past) weekend.”

What did you hear from the coaches during the visit?

Sapp: “Nothing too much, just really talking about how I’ve been this season and how it’s been going so far.”

Sapp had a huge game in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night, scoring four rushing touchdowns to help Greenville High beat Irmo, 42-23, and advance to Class 4A Upper State championship.

