College GameDay crew makes their picks for Clemson-Wake game

ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for today’s game between Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) and No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) at Death Valley.

Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit all picked the Tigers to beat the Demon Deacons.

Howard: “We talked a lot about this game. I think that Clemson’s defense with Brent Venables… They’re number one in conference in scoring defense and total defense, only giving up 15 points a game and just over 300 yards a game. I’m going with the Clemson Tigers in a close one.”

Corso: “Clemson’s the spoiler at home. Clemson.”

Herbstreit: “I can’t believe they’re favored by 4.5 points. Wake comes in here with everything to lose. I’m going to go with Clemson. I think it’s going to be Clemson’s defense getting a turnover late to win the game.”

