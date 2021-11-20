Here's who will be unavailable for Clemson against Wake Forest

Here's who will be unavailable for Clemson against Wake Forest

Clemson has announced which players will be unavailable for today’s game against Wake Forest, including another receiver.

E.J. Williams is among the players who began the week on the depth chart that won’t be available because of injury, COVID-19 protocols or other undisclosed reasons. Linebacker Lavonta Bentley and defensive end Justin Mascoll also won’t play in today’s game, which is set for a noon kickoff.

The loss of Williams, who’s been dealing with knee and thumb injuries this season, is yet another blow to the Tigers’ receiving corps, which lost leading wideout Justyn Ross (foot) against Connecticut last week for what could be the rest of the season. Joseph Ngata (foot) and Frank Ladson Jr. (groin) were already out.

