Plenty at stake for Clemson in showdown with Wake Forest

The scenario for Clemson entering its final home game of the season is pretty cut and dry: Win or else.

There’s still no guarantee the Tigers make it to their seventh straight ACC championship game even if the former happens. Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) still needs Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) to lose next week to Boston College and North Carolina State to lose at least one of its last two conference games.

But if the Tigers don’t take care of business against the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons today in a game Vegas actually has Clemson favored in, then nothing else matters. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for noon.

“We’re trying to stay alive,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “We’re a wounded dog on the side of the road. We need a little help, but we’re still alive.”

While the ACC’s Atlantic Division race may be at the top of the list, it’s not the only thing at stake for the Tigers.

With a win, the Tigers’ senior class would finish 26-0 at home over the last four seasons, becoming the second straight group of seniors to go undefeated at Memorial Stadium during their playing careers in a four-year span. That hasn’t happened since the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration (1940-41) when Clemson was playing its home games at Riggs Field. Memorial Stadium didn’t open until 1942.

Clemson’s last loss at home happened back in 2016 against Pittsburgh, a game in which five “super seniors” on this year’s roster didn’t play. The Tigers have ripped off 33 straight home wins since, another streak they’re trying to keep going against Wake Forest. It’s the longest active home winning streak in the nation.

“We haven’t lost a game at home in like five years,” said one of those super seniors, linebacker James Skalski. “It’d be pretty cool to go out with the longest win streak at home and to keep it going not only for our class but next year and the year after that. Just keep the momentum going.”

Asked what the biggest reason is for Clemson’s success on its home turf, Skalski gave a nod to those who turn out to support the Tigers each fall.

“It’s a great stadium, but the fans make it what it is,” he said. “The energy they bring. The passion. It’s just a special place. You can feel it when you’re playing in the stadium. I’m going to miss it a lot when it’s done.”

In order to keep all of that in play, Clemson will have to play perhaps its most complete game against what Swinney called the most complete team the Tigers have seen all season. Wake Forest is enjoying its best season under eighth-year coach Dave Clawson, whose offense, led by fourth-year sophomore Sam Hartman, is scoring the second-most points in the country (44.7 per game). The Demon Deacons are the only team in the Football Bowl Subdivision that’s scored at least 35 in every game it’s played.

They’re balanced, too. While Wake Forest does a lot of its damage with big plays through the passing game (14th nationally in passing yards), the Demon Deacons also rank 50th in the FBS in rushing (180 yards per game).

Clemson will counter with the nation’s No. 3 scoring defense and a unit that’s yielded the fewest plays of 20 yards or more in the ACC. The Tigers had few problems slowing Hartman and company down last season in a 37-13 win, holding Wake Forest to 330 yards and one touchdown.

“The past is the past,” Skalski said. “That doesn’t mean anything. They’re a different. We’re a different team. It’s about can we execute right here and right now?”

Defensively is where Wake Forest struggles the most, but how much the banged-up Tigers are able to take advantage of that remains to be seen. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is still battling a sprained knee, and his backup, Taisun Phommachanh, is questionable to play with a shoulder injury. Clemson will also be without its leading receiver, Justyn Ross (foot), whose college career may be over.

The running game should get a boost from the return of Clemson’s top two running backs, Will Shipley and Kobe Pace, as well as starting offensive lineman Will Putnam. The Tigers will try to bounce back from a 129-yard rushing performance against Connecticut last week — their 3.1 yards per carry tied for the fewest in the last five games — against a Wake Forest defense allowing more than 200 yards a game on the ground.

For the Tigers, it’s all about whatever it takes one last time this season at Death Valley, where all of Clemson’s league wins have come by 10 points or less.

“This is a huge game for a lot of reasons,” Swinney said.

