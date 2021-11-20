Pregame warmups confirm another offensive line change

Clemson’s offensive line is set for yet another change that TCI first reported Friday.

Jordan McFadden, Hunter Rayburn, Mason Trotter, Will Putnam and Walker Parks (from left to right) made up the Tigers’ first-team offensive line during warmups Saturday ahead of Clemson’s game against Wake Forest. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for noon.

Putnam missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but with him back at right guard, the Tigers will be going with their seventh different starting combination up front this season. Freshman Marcus Tate will be replaced at left guard by Rayburn, who’s started three games at center but has yet to start at guard this season. Trotter, who filled in at guard the last two weeks, will move back to center, where he’s started three games.

