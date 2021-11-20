Venables postgame report

Venables postgame report

Football

Venables postgame report

By November 20, 2021 6:34 pm

By |

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables couldn’t have been happier after the Tigers defense dominated Wake Forest.

Venables talks about his defenses performance in his postgame press conference.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

After losing out on St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) four-star wide receiver Andre Greene, Jr., Clemson turned its attention to an in-state priority target. It was unknown whether or not, he would be (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home