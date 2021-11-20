Watch: Collins makes spectacular one-handed TD grab

Football

By November 20, 2021 2:43 pm

It’s finally Beaux time.

After being interfered with, true freshman Beaux Collins found enough separation to haul in a one-handed reception and take it 58 yards to the house. B.T. Potter’s extra point capped off a 5-play, 75-yard drive (2:32), giving Clemson a commanding 31-13 lead.

D.J. Uiagalelei found his former high school teammate in stride for his first passing touchdown of the day. Collins now has four receptions with 137 receiving yards and a touchdown.

