Clemson fans made their presence felt at Death Valley this season

Clemson fans once again made their presence felt on Saturday at Death Valley, as was the case all season long.

Per Ross Taylor, Clemson Assistant Athletic Director for Football Communications, Wake Forest’s six false starts in Saturday’s loss to Clemson are tied for the most by an opponent at Death Valley since 2014.

Taylor also noted on Twitter that the Clemson faithful helped induce 24 false starts at Death Valley in 2021, with 20 of those coming in the last four games there.

There’s no question Clemson fans have played a big role in helping the Tigers win 34 consecutive home games, a school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as the nation’s longest active home winning streak).

Another tip of the cap to Clemson fans in Death Valley. Wake Forest false started six times, tied for the most by an opponent at Death Valley since 2014. Clemson fans helped lure foes into 24 false starts at Death Valley this season, including 20 over the last four home games.

Thanks to our incredible fans for the super atmosphere today at Death Valley…#madeadifference!!!

Go Tigers !!!

Us & 80,000 of our closest friends.

