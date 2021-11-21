Latest Coaches Poll - November 21

The latest USA Today Sports AFCA coaches rankings have been released.
Wake Forest dropped to No. 21. Pitt is up to No. 17.
Clemson remains out of the rankings but has the second most votes of the teams outside the rankings. The Tigers has four points last week and were up to 56 this week.
|1
|Georgia
|11-0
|1550
|62
|1
|—
|1/5
|2
|Alabama
|10-1
|1450
|0
|2
|—
|1/5
|3
|Ohio State
|10-1
|1428
|0
|4
|1
|3/12
|4
|Cincinnati
|11-0
|1388
|0
|3
|-1
|2/10
|5
|Notre Dame
|10-1
|1258
|0
|6
|1
|5/13
|6
|Michigan
|10-1
|1250
|0
|7
|1
|6/NR
|7
|Oklahoma State
|10-1
|1210
|0
|9
|2
|7/23
|8
|Mississippi
|9-2
|1049
|0
|10
|2
|8/25
|9
|Oklahoma
|10-1
|1010
|0
|11
|2
|2/11
|10
|Baylor
|9-2
|977
|0
|13
|3
|10/NR
|11
|Oregon
|9-2
|864
|0
|5
|-6
|3/12
|12
|Iowa
|9-2
|722
|0
|14
|2
|2/18
|13
|Michigan State
|9-2
|698
|0
|8
|-5
|6/NR
|14
|Texas A&M
|8-3
|683
|0
|16
|2
|5/NR
|15
|Brigham Young
|9-2
|675
|0
|15
|—
|10/NR
|16
|Houston
|10-1
|572
|0
|17
|1
|16/NR
|17
|Pittsburgh
|9-2
|507
|0
|19
|2
|17/NR
|18
|Wisconsin
|8-3
|485
|0
|20
|2
|15/NR
|19
|Utah
|8-3
|478
|0
|25
|6
|18/NR
|20
|Texas-San Antonio
|11-0
|475
|0
|18
|-2
|16/NR
|21
|Wake Forest
|9-2
|404
|0
|12
|-9
|9/NR
|22
|San Diego State
|10-1
|257
|0
|23
|1
|20/NR
|23
|UL Lafayette
|10-1
|236
|0
|21
|-2
|21/NR
|24
|NC State
|8-3
|196
|0
|24
|—
|18/NR
|25
|Kentucky
|8-3
|91
|0
|NR
|1
|11/NR
Others Receiving Votes
Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2.