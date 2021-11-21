Latest Coaches Poll - November 21

The latest USA Today Sports AFCA coaches rankings have been released.

Wake Forest dropped to No. 21. Pitt is up to No. 17.

Clemson remains out of the rankings but has the second most votes of the teams outside the rankings. The Tigers has four points last week and were up to 56 this week.

1 Georgia 11-0 1550 62 1 — 1/5 2 Alabama 10-1 1450 0 2 — 1/5 3 Ohio State 10-1 1428 0 4 1 3/12 4 Cincinnati 11-0 1388 0 3 -1 2/10 5 Notre Dame 10-1 1258 0 6 1 5/13 6 Michigan 10-1 1250 0 7 1 6/NR 7 Oklahoma State 10-1 1210 0 9 2 7/23 8 Mississippi 9-2 1049 0 10 2 8/25 9 Oklahoma 10-1 1010 0 11 2 2/11 10 Baylor 9-2 977 0 13 3 10/NR 11 Oregon 9-2 864 0 5 -6 3/12 12 Iowa 9-2 722 0 14 2 2/18 13 Michigan State 9-2 698 0 8 -5 6/NR 14 Texas A&M 8-3 683 0 16 2 5/NR 15 Brigham Young 9-2 675 0 15 — 10/NR 16 Houston 10-1 572 0 17 1 16/NR 17 Pittsburgh 9-2 507 0 19 2 17/NR 18 Wisconsin 8-3 485 0 20 2 15/NR 19 Utah 8-3 478 0 25 6 18/NR 20 Texas-San Antonio 11-0 475 0 18 -2 16/NR 21 Wake Forest 9-2 404 0 12 -9 9/NR 22 San Diego State 10-1 257 0 23 1 20/NR 23 UL Lafayette 10-1 236 0 21 -2 21/NR 24 NC State 8-3 196 0 24 — 18/NR 25 Kentucky 8-3 91 0 NR 1 11/NR

Others Receiving Votes

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2.