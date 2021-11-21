Recruits react to Clemson's big win over Wake Forest

After Clemson’s 48-27 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Tiger commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the team’s road win.

Here’s what some recruits had to say:

Clemson commit Jaren Kanak, 2022 four-star linebacker, Hays (Kan.): “Great win!!! Awesome game to watch.”

Clemson commit Cade Klubnik, 2022 five-star quarterback, Westlake (Texas): “Wow yes! SO PUMPED. They looked like Clemson today. It was so fun to watch.”

Clemson commit Keon Sabb, 2022 four-star ATH, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.): “Big win. The coaching staff did an awesome job. Excited!!”

Clemson PWO commit Mason Johnstone, 2022 three-star offense tackle, Christ Church Episcopal School (Greenville, S.C): “It was really fun. Nice to see us have the game we deserve.”

Ahmad Moten, 2022 three-star defensive tackle, Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla): “BIG win. Needed win!! Now, it’s on to the next.”

Monroe Freeling (pictured above), 2023 four-star offensive tackle, Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.): “Awesome win. Looked like the Clemson we have been watching for the last several years and what has been expected from the 2021 team. Despite the injuries and setbacks, they have made adjustments and are finally hitting their stride (literally). Happy Birthday to Coach Swinney.”

Jaeden Jackson, 2023 defensive lineman, George W Long (Skipperville, Ala.): “Man, that was a dominant performance to let the world know that Clemson is still around, [regardless] of the season that they have experienced. Clemson is still Clemson, in my opinion. You have to have your A-game to beat them and I have told Coach Venables that’s the real Death Valley. And that was a great birthday gift for Coach Swinney.”

Kaleb “KB” Black, 2023 wide receiver, Klein Oak (Spring, TX.): “I was excited to watch them win. Shows that they are still who we thought [they] were.”

Seth Davis, 2023 running back, Katy (Texas.): “Congrats to Pace and Shipley, looking good sharing the load. Offense is definitely back.”

