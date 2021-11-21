Swinney addresses status of two injured receivers

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Sunday addressed the status of two of the Tigers’ injured receivers heading into the final week of the regular season.

With Clemson’s rivalry tilt with South Carolina looming Saturday, Swinney said he doesn’t know if either Joseph Ngata or E.J. Williams will be available for that game.

Williams’s absence against Wake Forest last week was the latest hit to a receiving corps that’s been decimated by injuries this season. Swinney said Williams injured his leg during practice last week and had a hard time explaining the specific nature of the injury after Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, Ngata injured his foot in the second half of Clemson’s win at Louisville on Nov. 6. He’s watched the Tigers’ last two games from the sideline with a boot on his left foot. Swinney said then that the South Carolina game was looking like the best-case scenario for him to return.

Ngata is the team’s second-leading receiver with 23 catches for 438 yards. His 19 yards per reception is tops on the team.

The group was already without Frank Ladson, who sustained a season-ending groin injury earlier in the season. Freshman Beaux Collins was Clemson’s leading receiver in the win over Wake Forest with season-high 137 receiving yards.

