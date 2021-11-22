5-star defender names Clemson among top schools

A five-star recruit in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools Monday via social media.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy outside linebacker Malik Bryant dropped a top 10 featuring the Tigers along with Alabama, Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Bryant (6-3, 225) is the No. 2 edge defender in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite, which considers him a five-star prospect and the No. 17 overall prospect in the country for his class regardless of position.

Bryant, who lists around three dozen offers, visited Clemson in early June after receiving an offer from the Tigers.

