5-star defender names Clemson among top schools

5-star defender names Clemson among top schools

Recruiting

5-star defender names Clemson among top schools

By November 22, 2021 5:03 pm

By |

A five-star recruit in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools Monday via social media.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy outside linebacker Malik Bryant dropped a top 10 featuring the Tigers along with Alabama, Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Bryant (6-3, 225) is the No. 2 edge defender in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite, which considers him a five-star prospect and the No. 17 overall prospect in the country for his class regardless of position.

Bryant, who lists around three dozen offers, visited Clemson in early June after receiving an offer from the Tigers.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

During his media availability Monday, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talked about head coach Dabo Swinney challenging his staff last week to go coach their best game against Wake Forest. (…)

5hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Offensive Lineman of the Week), running back Kobe Pace (Running Back of the Week) and running back (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home