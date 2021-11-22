Did Elliott take a shot at Wake?

During his media availability Monday, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talked about head coach Dabo Swinney challenging his staff last week to go coach their best game against Wake Forest.

Elliott was asked what Swinney’s challenge looked like and how he feels the staff responded to that challenge during Saturday’s 48-27 win over the Demon Deacons at Death Valley.

Elliott laughed, then said, “I’mma let y’all picture what that looked like. Y’all can imagine.”

Elliott then commented on how Saturday’s game came down to coaching because on paper, given the disparity in the level of recruiting between Clemson and Wake Forest, “it shouldn’t be a contest.”

“He’s very passionate, very intense,” Elliott said of Swinney. “Honest, he tells you the truth. It was a lot of that and it was a big challenge that hey, the game comes down to coaching, when you’re talking about us vs. Wake Forest. Because on paper, it shouldn’t be a contest, when you start looking at the recruiting rankings for the schools.”

