Three Tigers Earn ACC Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Offensive Lineman of the Week), running back Kobe Pace (Running Back of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Co-Rookie of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 48-27 win against CFP No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday.

Clemson has now earned a total of 552 weekly honors since 1968, including 11 honors this season.

McFadden earned his first career ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor after grading out at 92 percent with three knockdowns against Wake Forest, according to Clemson’s coaching staff. The All-ACC candidate helped power Clemson’s offense to season highs in total yards (543) and rushing yards (333). McFadden and Clemson allowed zero sacks despite starting its seventh different offensive line combination of the season.

Pace rushed for a career-high 191 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns to earn his second ACC Running Back of the Week award of the year. His 191 yards were the most by a Clemson player since Travis Etienne’s 212 rushing yards against Wofford in 2019. The duo of Pace and Shipley helped give Clemson multiple 100-yard rushers in a single game for the first time since 2018.

Shipley recorded 112 rushing yards on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown in the contest to earn his third ACC Rookie of the Week honor of the year. He rushed for multiple touchdowns in a fourth game this season to tie Travis Etienne (four in 2017) for the most games with multiple rushing touchdowns by a Clemson true freshman since 2000. His two-yard touchdown pass was the first touchdown pass by a Clemson non-quarterback since Sammy Watkins’ 52-yard scoring pass to Andre Ellington at Florida State in 2012. Shipley became the first Clemson non-quarterback to both rush for a touchdown and throw for a touchdown since his position coach C.J. Spiller accomplished the feat at NC State in 2009.