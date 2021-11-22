Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest power rankings?

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 12 of the season.

Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) is now ranked No. 23 in ESPN’s top 25 following its 48-27 victory over Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1) on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers moved up two spots from where they were in ESPN’s power rankings (No. 25) last week.

“It was telling that Clemson came into the game favored against a Wake Forest team ranked No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “The Tigers certainly looked like the better team Saturday in a 48-27 win over the Demon Deacons that was never in doubt. It was Clemson’s 34th straight win at home, as Kobe Pace rushed for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers were dominant on defense and made the Demon Deacons one-dimensional on offense. Clemson held Wake Forest to 36 rushing yards, forced three turnovers and sacked Sam Hartman seven times. The Tigers have now won 13 in a row over the Deacons.”

The three teams that Clemson has lost to this season — Georgia, Pittsburgh and NC State — are ranked No. 1, No. 15 and No. 25 in ESPN’s latest power rankings, respectively.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks