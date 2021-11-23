Clemson cracks the latest College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its latest rankings for the 2021 season on Tuesday night.

Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) cracked the fourth set of College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. 23.

It’s the first time the Tigers have been ranked by the committee this season, a stark contrast from the rest of the CFP era (since 2014) — a span in which Clemson has finished no lower than No. 17 in the final CFP rankings (2014). The Tigers were ranked in the top four of the final CFP rankings every year from 2015-20 while making six straight playoff appearances and winning two national championships.

While Clemson has garnered some respect from the CFP committee after its 48-27 victory over then-No. 10 Wake Forest last Saturday at Death Valley, the Tigers remain unranked in both the latest AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll.

College Football Playoff Committee Ranking

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Cincinnati Michigan Notre Dame Oklahoma State Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma Oregon Michigan State BYU Wisconsin Texas A&M Iowa Pitt Wake Forest Utah N.C. State San Diego State UTSA Clemson Houston Arkansas

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks