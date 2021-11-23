Former ACC QB on Clemson: 'The dynasty is certainly not dead'

A former ACC quarterback and current analyst gave his thoughts on Clemson’s 48-27 victory over then-No. 10 Wake Forest last Saturday at Death Valley.

It marked the 34th consecutive home win for Clemson, which extended its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extended the nation’s longest active home winning streak).

ACC Network analyst EJ Manuel, FSU’s starting quarterback during the 2009-12 seasons and a former first-round NFL Draft pick of the Buffalo Bills, was impressed by the Tigers’ performance against the Demon Deacons.

Many voiced the opinion earlier this season that Dabo Swinney’s dynasty at Clemson is dead, but Manuel disagrees.

“This is a win that I think they should really hang their hat on, honestly,” Manuel said on The Huddle on the ACC Network. “I mean, Wake Forest, first off, is a very, very good football team. They beat a very good NC State team at home last week (on Nov. 14). Coming off that high, on the road, and Clemson’s just doing a great job of protecting their house. This is what, 34 home victories (in a row). That’s amazing.

“You talk about dynastic. That is a dynasty, and so the dynasty is certainly not dead. These guys will be back.”

