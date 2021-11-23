South Carolina's Beamer heaps praise on Swinney, Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said South Carolina’s Shane Beamer should be considered for coach of the year in the SEC.

On Tuesday, Beamer said during his press conference that Swinney should be considered for ACC Coach of the Year, given the fact he’s guided the Tigers to an 8-3 record (6-2 ACC) despite everything they’ve gone through this season entering Saturday’s game against the Gamecocks (6-5, 3-5 SEC) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

“I saw where Dabo was very kind and mentioned something about me in regards to being the coach of the year in this conference. I think you could certainly make the case that he should be the coach of the year in their conference with the injuries they’ve overcome all over the field,” Beamer said. “So many new faces going into the season, and to struggle by their standards a little bit earlier in the season, to just continue to get better each week, to be sitting here at eight wins… and they still have a realistic opportunity to win the ACC this season if a couple things go the right way for them this weekend. And if they get into that game in Charlotte, I fully expect them to win that if they do.

“So, it’s a testament to the great job they’ve done, and I’ve got a ton of respect for him. I consider him a friend. He’s been very good to me since I took over here at Carolina. His wife has been very good to my wife, Emily, and I think a lot of him. We’re both competitors, and looking forward to a fantastic environment Saturday night.”

Beamer also heaped praise on Clemson’s defense, which leads the ACC and is eighth nationally in scoring defense (16.4 points per game allowed), and added that he believes the Tigers’ offense which has struggled over the course of the season is “peaking at the right time.”

“This is a fantastic Clemson team that is playing their best football, clearly,” Beamer said. “They’ve gotten better as the season’s gone on. Won four in a row, I believe, six out of their last seven. You look at what they did against Wake Forest … and Clemson dominated them.

“Their quarterback continues to get better every week. Defensively, they’re fantastic. They’re all over the place. So much respect watching them play, just how multiple they are. I don’t how they coach at all because they do so much defensively. It’s impressive to watch, and they’re disruptive. When you’re ranked in the top four in the country defensively in sacks and tackles for loss, that’s pretty amazing. So, disruptive to say the least with their defense. They’ve got fantastic personnel. Offensively, they’re getting better each week. Last four games, they’ve scored 30, 30, 44 and 48 in their last four games. So, they are certainly peaking at the right time.”

